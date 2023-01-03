ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Carrick/Overbrook Block Watch meetings resume in-person Jan. 3

 
The Carrick/Overbrook Block Watch meetings resume at 6:30 p.m., January 3, in the Concord Elementary School auditorium.

Zone 3 Community Resource Office Officer Christine Luffey will discuss recent crime related activity in the neighborhood.

The Carrick/Overbrook Block Watch meetings will continue on the first Tuesday of each month at the same time and location unless otherwise noted.

 

