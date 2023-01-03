Carrick/Overbrook Block Watch meetings resume in-person Jan. 3
Last updated 1/2/2023 at 7:50pm
The Carrick/Overbrook Block Watch meetings resume at 6:30 p.m., January 3, in the Concord Elementary School auditorium.
Zone 3 Community Resource Office Officer Christine Luffey will discuss recent crime related activity in the neighborhood.
The Carrick/Overbrook Block Watch meetings will continue on the first Tuesday of each month at the same time and location unless otherwise noted.
Reader Comments(0)