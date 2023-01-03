Borough to collect sewage/garbage fees in-house

Mt. Oliver Borough will soon be collecting garbage and sewage payments in-house. Jordan Tax will no longer act as the borough's billing agent.

To collect the payments, the borough is partnering with software company Diversified Technologies. Neighboring communities are also using the company to collect the fees.

Diversified Technologies will mail out bills monthly and the borough staff will take payments and manage the accounts at the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road. Residents will also be able to mail payments directly to the Borough Building or drop them off in the secure box outside of the door. They will also be able to pay by phone or online.

Garbage will also be itemized on the same billing statement and will be paid monthly instead of annually.