Arrest made in Mt. Oliver homicide

On August 30, Mt. Oliver Police were notified of a shooting at the intersection of Dawes Street and Frederick Street. First responders found an adult male, in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, Timothy Coates, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mt. Oliver Police requested the investigative assistance of the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit.

County Police determined Daleron Newman, 22, of Pittsburgh was the person responsible for the homicide. An arrest warrant was obtained charging Newman with one count of criminal Homicide.

Newman, who is currently lodged in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges was served with the warrant and will await arraignment on the criminal homicide charge.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.