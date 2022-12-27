Mt. Oliver Borough Department reports from November

Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough November 1-November 30:

Public Safety

269 total calls for service for Mt. Oliver Police Department (MOPD)

Drug Arrests: There were a total of 19 drug arrests during November: 2 for crack cocaine; 7 for heroin/fentanyl; and, 10 pills/marijuana;

DUI: There were no DUI arrests for the month.

Warrants: There were 6 warrants served by the MOPD.

Alarm Response: Police responded to 1 commercial alarm and 4 residential alarms during November.

Abandoned Vehicles: 12 vehicles were posted in November; 10 warnings were given; 1 vehicle was towed; 1 vehicle posted the prior month was towed in November; 8 vehicles posted in November were fixed or moved; and, 4 disposition posted in November were pending.

Parking Enforcement: Parking Enforcement wrote 8 borough tickets for the month; MOPD wrote 15 borough tags for the month; 58 state citations were issued for parking violations. A total of $237 was collected for payment of fines.

Nuisance Properties: There are no nuisance properties currently on the list.

Evidence: All evidence and cases are being reviewed and destruction orders are being obtained for closed cases from the District Attorney’s Office monthly.

Vehicle Maintenance and Repair: Vehicle maintenance and repair totaled $415.60.

Firearms: MOPD will be in contact with a company to set up decision making firearms training.

Miscellaneous: Officers made 4 arrests of people for illegally possessing firearms.

Code Enforcement

Violations: 10 code violations were issued in November. There were 142 open cases from November and prior months.

Fines Collected: $93.40 was collected in fines.

Legal Actions: 10 hearings took place in front of District Magistrate Richard King.

Rental Licenses: 1 Rental Inspection was performed, 1 passed.

Occupancy Permits: 9 Occupancy inspections were performed, 2 passed.

Building/Zoning Permits: 4 Building Permits were issued: 118 Giffin, installation of solar panels, electrical; 511 Hays, interior renovations, electrical; 607 Margaret, replace deck joists; 207 Moye, repair front and rear porch, foundation repair. No Zoning Permits were issued.

Miscellaneous: Demolition or 199 Penn and 172 Ormsby garage are complete; 2 Condemnation Notices/Unfit for Human Habitation placards active, 153 Penn and 441 Hays/442 William.

Zoning Violations: Zoning violations open and pending: 205 Quincy: Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4’ in height and may not be more than 50 percent solid.

Public Works

Borough Building: Routine facility maintenance at the Borough Building.

Trash/Debris: Emptied trash cans/spot swept 3x per week in the Business District. Picked up tires, TVs and debris around the borough. Detailed Amanda, Arlington, Charles, Goldbach, Middle and Hays.

Traffic/Signs: Installed additional leash law signs around Transverse Park.

Road Maintenance: Responded to 7 PA 1 Calls during November. Patched pot holes around borough.

Park Maintenance: Emptied trash cans/spot sweep 3x per week; Removed damaged playground equipment from Transverse Park.

Tree/Right of Way Maintenance: Cleaned leaves around Borough, weekly.

Sanitary/Storm Sewer Maintenance: Performed 5 dye tests during November. Cleaned inlets around the borough. Coordinating with the City of Pittsburgh and PWSA to resolve a water issue on Ottillia; Coordinating to tap into system so install an inlet on Stamm.

Winter Maintenance: Prepared vehicles and equipment for winter; Loaded trucks with salt; Salted streets and sidewalks on Nov. 15 and Nov. 17.

Miscellaneous: Installed wreaths in the business district and put up Christmas Tree; Performed set-up and tear-down activities for Light Up Night.

Staffing Summary: 2 full-time staff. 56 hours PTO/vacations for November. 31 hours OT/call-outs for November.