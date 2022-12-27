Love Carrick New Year's Day free luncheon

Love Carrick will hold a free New Year's Day luncheon on Sunday, Jan. 1 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road.

The dinner will consist of: Pork with or without sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and gravy, pierogi casserole, corn and peas, and pumpkin pie, cookies and cupcakes.

There is no charge for the luncheon, but donations will be accepted.

RSVP required by calling 412-571-1433 or emailing andy.from.carrick@gmail.com for the luncheon.