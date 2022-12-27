County Christmas Tree Recycling Program underway

Christmas Trees accepted through Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at county parks

The Allegheny County Parks Department is offering its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program this holiday season. Residents may drop off Christmas trees through Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at all nine county parks from 8:00 am until dusk.

All lights, decorations, tinsel and stands must be removed from trees prior to drop-off. Trees will be mulched and used in the county parks. Drop-off locations are:

• Boyce Park, Soccer Fields parking lot

• Deer Lakes Park, Veterans Shelter parking lot

• Harrison Hills Park, Parking lot at Chipmunk Drive and Cottontail Drive

• Hartwood Acres Park, Middle Road parking lot

• North Park, Swimming Pool parking lot

• Round Hill Park, Alfalfa Shelter parking lot

• Settlers Cabin Park, Wave Pool parking lot

• South Park, Wave Pool parking lot

• White Oak Park, Wedding Garden parking lot

The list of drop-off locations is also available online at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/parks/christmas-tree-recycling-program.aspx.

During the 2021-22 program, over 2,960 trees were received and recycled, with the resulting mulch used for various purposes throughout the park system’s 12,000+ acres.