No tax increase in Mt. Oliver Borough

Although brief, the public meeting of the Mt. Oliver Borough Council on December 19 took care of some important business to end the year.

Present at the meeting were Mayor JoAnna Taylor and council members Amber McGough, Christina Reft, Nick Viglione, Aaron Graham and Paul Doyle. Councilman Brandon Taylor attended via telephone and Lisa Pietrusza was absent.

The council adopted the 2023 Budget without a tax increase. The budget for 2023 will increase to $2.8 million, up from $2.7 in 2022.

Highlights from the budget include:

• $998,000 for Public Safety, an increase of $164,000 over 2022. The increase includes additional staffing, technology upgrades and equipment.

• $210,000 for Public Works, a modest increase of $5,000 over the previous year.

• $52,500 for Parks. The budgeted amount includes developing a Mast Site Plan for Transverse Park, partially funded by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

• $125,000 for Paving, the same amount as 2022. Included is paving of Penn Avenue and St. Joseph Street, with cost sharing from the utility companies.

• $80,000 for Community Development. Included are donations to the Hilltop Economic Development Corporation and Hilltop Alliance for business district and housing programs, along with marketing, events and streetscape enhancements.

The council approved a change in the paving contract with Independent Enterprises for the 2021 Paving Contract, extending the completion date to December 15, 2022 and increasing the amount by $42,756.

Approval was also made for $137,738 to Independent Enterprises for the 2021 Paving Contract for work completed through October 26, 2022. This paving work was split with PA American Water Company.

The council also adopted a contract for the Public Works employees and hired Daniel Pritchett as a full-time police officer.

In other business, a question was asked when the applications would be going out for the Mt. Oliver Ambulance Service.

Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson said applications were mailed out to previous subscribers of the service. In the past, applications were mailed to all households in the borough. With responses declining, it was decided to only mail the applications to previous subscribers. Notice will be put in the borough’s newsletter that applications are available at the Borough Building or online at https://mtoliver.com/home/mt-oliver-government/public-safety/ and click on the link in EMS.

The cost of the service is $50 per calendar year for the entire household. The service provides gap funding for up to $500 per transport. The subscription includes emergency transport to the nearest hospital for all related household members and reimbursement of up to $100 for out-of-pocket expenses for transports while out of Allegheny County.