Yellow Jackets rebound on Sunday with 139-119 win over Beaver County

It's not unusual for the Steel City Yellow Jackets to come out slow about the Beaver County Indians. The teams know each other well and Pittsburgh's team routinely starts slowly in New Castle.

The Indians came out strong with a 12-0 run, before Kenny Holmes sank a three-pointer to make it 12-3. After that, the Yellow Jackets would score more frequently, with Tone Reddic, Sr. and Artis Cleveland among those who added scores to make it 16-9.

James Jackson and Artis Cleveland would add, as would Holmes with a three-pointer to make the score 24-18.

The Indians would continue to score and not be intimidated by the 6-1 Yellow Jackets. Reddic would hit free throws, miss two more but would snag his own rebound and bounce one in for two.

The Indians would score just as often as the Yellow Jackets and by the end of the first quarter, the Indians would maintain a 32-25 lead.

Once the second quarter would begin, Brandon Johnson would hit a three-pointer and Reddic scored a jumper from underneath to make it 36-33.

Demetri Ford scored for the Indians and Holmes answered with a three-pointer. Gilmore Cummings would get hit in the head with an elbow but still score from underneath. He wasn't fouled, according to the officials.

A time-out was called by the Indians. Tone Reddic would hit a smooth three-pointer and Brandon Johnson hits a three-pointer to give the Yellow Jackets the lead at 44-42. The Indians immediately tie it up and the Yellow Jackets have a difficult time answering.

Markus Millin hits a three-pointer to give the Indians the lead once again.

Ace Pippens' squad tries to pick up the pace. Holmes is fouled and hits the first of two and hits the second to make it a one-point game again.

Brandon Johnson gives the Yellow Jackets the lead again with a three-pointer to make it 49-47. Holmes adds another to make it 51-47. Reddic makes another. A time out is called with the Yellow Jackets up 53-49.

Reddic is fouled and hits a free throw. The Indians, who had a 12-0 initial lead, found themselves down by seven.

Brandon Johnson hits a three and then is fouled the next time down the court. Johnson would go on a tear in the final few moments and the first half would conclude with the Yellow Jackets up 69-55.

The second half starts with the Indians scoring and then Holmes being fouled and hitting two.

Amaru Caldwell hits the next one for the Yellow Jackets and that's followed by Holmes and Johnson. 75-61 before Brandon Johnson hits a three-pointer to make it 78-61.

Tyshawn Good hits a three pointer to make it 78-61. Johnson is fouled and goes to the line for the Yellow Jackets. He hits both free throws. Good hits more for Beaver County but Tim Jackson answers. The score is 83-68 when Good is fouled by Cleveland and there's a time out on the court.

The Indians would go on a spurt to trim the lead to 83-73. The Yellow Jackets would make it 88-73 and then the Indians would make it 88-76.

The Indians would not lay down to the Yellow Jackets. This would be one of the Indians' best efforts against the Steel City Squad, but a lot of their shots wouldn't connect.

The Yellow Jackets would extend to a 91-76 lead.

When the fourth quarter began, the Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 104-85.

On the strength of Johnson, Caldwell and Holmes, the Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 125-100.

Holmes would steal a ball and toss up a great pass to Tone Reddic, who slammed the ball through the net.

Both teams would toss up a lot of errant shows in the final moments of the game. Caldwell would hit two free throws and Reddic hit an impressive jumper that should have been a three-pointer, but it was only registered for two.

When the final buzzer would sound, the Yellow Jackets were back on the winning track with a 139-119 victory.