South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

St George Christmas cards, 2023 calendars available

 
Last updated 12/20/2022 at 12:04pm



St. George Christmas cards and 2023 calendars are now available. The Christmas cards feature a classic winter photo of St. George Church. The 2023 calendars feature a different color photo from St. George Church (St. John Vianney) for each month.

Proceeds benefit the St. George Church Preservation Society. For more information, call 412-502-5062 or visit the on-line St. George Store at: https://www.sgcps.net/st-george-store

 

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

