PCCD funding for county programs will increase safety, public health, security

Senator Jay Costa has announced more than $20 million in funding for Allegheny-based agencies and organizations from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). This funding will deliver equipment, support, and resources to keep Allegheny County residents safe in the places they call home.

"All of us deserve a network of support and care in the face of crime or emergency, and I'm proud to have delivered funding that will bring much needed resources to these shared values," said Senator Costa. "I look forward to seeing the fruits of this funding as we move forward into the new year, and I hope that we can continue to deliver safety, care, and advocacy for everyone."

The funding recipients, as well as the source of the funding, are as follows:

Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds - Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program Recipients

• Pittsburgh City was awarded $17,598,124 for portable radios and related hardware.

• Swissvale Borough was awarded $291,000 for technology upgrades for station and in-vehicle computers; in-vehicle cameras; interrogation suite technology; and retention bonuses.

• Wilkinsburg Borough was awarded $809,005 for upgrade to records management system; in-car cameras; mobile data terminals; retention bonuses; surveillance cameras; and server upgrade.

Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds - Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Grant Program Recipients

• Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer was awarded $2,348,536 to support ACPD personnel salaries and benefits, overtime reimbursement, vehicle and equipment purchasing, software purchasing and licensing, and training. It will also be used to support salary and benefit reimbursement for additional ACDA personnel, software purchasing and licensing, and equipment purchasing and installation costs.

State Funds - Women's Reentry Services Initiative Recipients

• Three Rivers Youth, Inc. was awarded $10,000 for their Employment Support Program

Federal State Opioid Response Grant Funds – Augmentation Recipients

• Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer was awarded $533,647 for the Allegheny County Jail MAT Methadone Program

State Children's Advocacy Center Funds Recipients

• A Child's Place was awarded $47,000 Employment Support Program Women's Reentry

• UPMC - Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh was awarded $47,000 to bridge the Emergency Department to CAC Gap

Federal STOP Violence Against Women Act Funds Recipients

• SisTers PGH Corp was awarded $75,000 for Project T Housing Support

Federal Victims of Crime Act, State Rights and Services Act, and State Victims of Juvenile Offenders Funds Recipients

• Womens Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh was awarded $111,882 to assist Victims of IPV in Criminal Court

• Pittsburgh Action Against Rape was awarded $169,250 for RASA and VOJO Services to Sexual Violence Victims

• Center for Victims was awarded $1,801,266 for RASA/VOJO January 2023 - December 2024

• Crisis Center North, Inc. was awarded $39,119 for Continued Magisterial Services

• Alle-Kiski Area Hoper Center was awarded $31,992 for HOPE RASA Services 2023-2024

State Violence & Delinquency Prevention Program Funds Recipients

• Amachi Pittsburgh was awarded $100,000 for the Allegheny County YJAB-C Pilot

• Youth Enrichment Services, Inc. was awarded $99,919 for Jasmines Story Youth Council at YES

A total of $5 million available for the NonProfit Security Grant Program was available, but only $3,987,450 was recommended for funding. PCCD anticipates an additional round of applications will open for the rest early in the new year.