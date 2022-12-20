Controller's Office data dashboards put county info online

New Data Dashboards at AlleghenyController.com put a variety of county government information at users’ fingertips and will be periodically expanded with new additions, Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor said.

“These new tools help tell the story of our county in a way that residents can see and interact with,” Mr. O’Connor said. “I hope these dashboards will help our citizens get a fuller picture of what’s happening in their county government, and my office welcomes suggestions on what future data sets users would like to see.”

Currently featured dashboards include:

• Population Change

Shows how the populations of municipalities in Allegheny County changed between the 2010 and 2020 Census. Click on the tabs across the top of the dashboard to see population changes for specific racial groups.

• Court Fines and Fees

This dashboard shows key figures from on fines and fees collected by the Criminal Division of the Court of Common Pleas. The data includes how much each department collected in court fines and fees in 2019 and 2020, where that revenue went, and how much remains uncollected.

• License suspensions for failure to pay court fines/fees

In an article looking at the effect of driver’s license suspensions on local residents, PublicSource noted in Pennsylvania, “state law requires PennDOT to automatically suspend a resident’s license for not paying or responding to a traffic citation — even for offenses that don’t otherwise warrant a suspension, like running a stop sign.”

Using PennDOT and U.S. Census zip code data from 2018, this dashboard shows that license suspensions for failure to pay these fines and court fees have a disproportionate impact on lower income and Black communities in Allegheny County.

• Recycling Map

An interactive online Recycling Resources Map allows county residents to search by address for recycling services provided by their local municipality or nearby private operations.

• Properties owned by the largest nonprofits in Allegheny County

A joint report between the Allegheny County and City of Pittsburgh Controllers found in 2021, the five largest nonprofits in Allegheny County together owned nearly $5 billion worth of tax-exempt property. This interactive dashboard shows where these properties are concentrated and the amount of taxes that would be owed on each parcel if these properties were not exempt.

• Municipal Demographics

Compares poverty rates, education, and median ages across municipalities in Allegheny County.

• County Operating Indicators

Key statistics on work done by various County departments. Shows trends over the past ten years.

• Residential Real Estate Sales

Compares average residential sales prices across zip codes in Allegheny County. Includes data from 2018 through 2020.

The dashboards augment the Controller’s OpenGov, https://alleghenycontroller.com/resource/opengov/ , platform which illustrates many County finance data sets in nearly real time, and an improved searchable Contracts Online function at https://documents.alleghenycounty.us/PAVClient/ContractSearch/index.html .