Boyce Park Ski Slopes open Tuesday, Dec. 20

Snow tubing area to open later in season

The Boyce Park Ski Slopes open for the season on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the 3:30 p.m. session. The 2022-23 season will run through mid-March, weather and conditions permitting.

The lodge will be open this season, including concessions, indoor restrooms, and equipment rental. Concessions will open when the facility opens and will close one hour prior to the facility's closing time.

Lift tickets and snow tubing tickets may be purchased online in advance at https://bit.ly/ACLiftTickets. Additionally, one-hour private ski lessons are available for $30 for county residents and $38 for non-residents. Those lessons are available at https://bit.ly/ACSnowLessons. A lift ticket must also be purchased along with the lesson.

Weekday lift tickets are $15 for county residents and $19 for non-county residents. Weekend and holiday lift tickets are $20 for county residents and $25 for non-county residents. Lift tickets for children under 5 years of age are free. Rental equipment, including helmet, is $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents.

The snow tubing area will not be open at this time as snowmaking continues. As weather permits, the tubing area will be open later this season.

Season lift passes for the Boyce Park slopes remain available. All passes can be used as many times as the holder would like.

A family pass includes either two adults and two children, or one adult and three children. Again, lift tickets for children under 5 years of age are free.

Passes are available for purchase online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/alleghenyparks/Membership.

For more information about winter sports in the Allegheny County parks, visit: https://alleghenycounty.us/parks/activities/winter-sports/index.aspx.