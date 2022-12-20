ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Zone 3 rolling out pilot engagement program

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/20/2022 at 11:53am

Residents in Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 have a new way to connect with the police in their communities.

Starting Monday, Dec. 19, police in Zone 3 rolled out a trial run of AXON My90, a tool that aims to bridge the gap between officers and the neighborhoods they serve. The program utilizes brief surveys to allow community members to provide feedback on police interactions.

The anonymous survey results will be used to identify areas of improvement and increase community engagement and relationships across the board.

The pilot program will launch in Zone 3 exclusively.

Residents will receive a text link for a survey following designated calls for service or police interaction. Those types of calls include:

• Prowler

• Hit-and-run

• Stolen vehicle

• Harassment

• Suspicious vehicle

• Theft

• Parking complaints

• Lost property

• Suspicious person

• Criminal mischief

• Loud music

• Landlord/Tenant issues

• Crash (no injuries)

• Burglary

• Fraud

• Missing person

It is important to note this survey is optional and completely anonymous.

To see if you live in Zone 3, check out this map: https://pittsburghpa.gov/police/police-zone-maps

Learn more about the program at: https://www.axon.com/products/my90

 
https://www.pittsburghhilltopalliance.org/

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/21/2022 11:54