Zone 3 rolling out pilot engagement program

Residents in Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 have a new way to connect with the police in their communities.

Starting Monday, Dec. 19, police in Zone 3 rolled out a trial run of AXON My90, a tool that aims to bridge the gap between officers and the neighborhoods they serve. The program utilizes brief surveys to allow community members to provide feedback on police interactions.

The anonymous survey results will be used to identify areas of improvement and increase community engagement and relationships across the board.

The pilot program will launch in Zone 3 exclusively.

Residents will receive a text link for a survey following designated calls for service or police interaction. Those types of calls include:

• Prowler

• Hit-and-run

• Stolen vehicle

• Harassment

• Suspicious vehicle

• Theft

• Parking complaints

• Lost property

• Suspicious person

• Criminal mischief

• Loud music

• Landlord/Tenant issues

• Crash (no injuries)

• Burglary

• Fraud

• Missing person

It is important to note this survey is optional and completely anonymous.

To see if you live in Zone 3, check out this map: https://pittsburghpa.gov/police/police-zone-maps

Learn more about the program at: https://www.axon.com/products/my90