City activates warming centers on Saturday, Dec. 24
Last updated 12/22/2022 at 2:42pm
CitiParks will activate five Healthy Active Living Centers as warming centers on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to the forecasted low temps.
Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
3515 McClure Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 152123
412-766-4656
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA15217
412-422-6551
Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA15208
412-244-4190
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa 15204
412-777-5012
South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th and Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-488-8404
All are welcome.
CitiParks and the City of Pittsburgh will typically activate warming centers when the forecasted highs are predicted below 20 degrees.
