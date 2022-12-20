City activates warming centers on Saturday, Dec. 24

CitiParks will activate five Healthy Active Living Centers as warming centers on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to the forecasted low temps.

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 152123

412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA15217

412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, PA15208

412-244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa 15204

412-777-5012

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th and Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

412-488-8404

All are welcome.

CitiParks and the City of Pittsburgh will typically activate warming centers when the forecasted highs are predicted below 20 degrees.