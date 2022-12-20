ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

TwitterRSS

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

City activates warming centers on Saturday, Dec. 24

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/22/2022 at 2:42pm



CitiParks will activate five Healthy Active Living Centers as warming centers on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to the forecasted low temps.

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 152123

412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA15217

412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, PA15208

412-244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa 15204

412-777-5012

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th and Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

412-488-8404

All are welcome.

CitiParks and the City of Pittsburgh will typically activate warming centers when the forecasted highs are predicted below 20 degrees.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

TwitterRSS

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 12/24/2022 05:02