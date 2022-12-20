Visitors now can see a Mars Rock and a Moon Rock at Mars: The Next Giant Leap exhibition.

Carnegie Science Center's Museum Experiences team placed Lunar Sample 15499 on loan from NASA Johnson Space Center into a secure display case in Mars: The Next Giant Leap.

The Moon Rock weighs 74.224 grams and is vesicular lunar mare basalt with a porphyritic texture. Crew members of Apollo 15, the fourth human landing on the moon, collected the sample from the top of a meter-sized boulder at Station 4 on the rim of Dune Crater in 1971.

A sliver of Mars also is displayed in Mars: The Next Giant Leap. The meteorite, discovered in northwest Africa in 2015, is a piece of Martian lava. Scientists believe it blasted off from Mars after being struck by an incoming meteorite and was eventually captured by Earth's gravity.

Mars: The Next Giant Leap is the most ambitious new permanent exhibition built since the museum's inception in 1991. The exhibition is included with general admission to the Science Center.

The placement of the Moon Rock perfectly coincided with the conclusion of NASA's Artemis I mission to the Moon. NASA's Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after its 25.5-day mission on Sun., Dec. 11.