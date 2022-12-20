Diverse holiday cheer at Miniature Railroad & Village

The Miniature Railroad & Village® is geared up for the holiday season with special figure and train additions. The features, including a special scavenger hunt and diverse depictions of holiday traditions, will remain on display until Sun., Jan. 1.

"It was important to us to include all the winter holidays, not just Christmas. Pittsburgh has a diverse community, and we wanted to reflect that. We tried to also highlight a few winter traditions, like ice skating or building a snowman." said Nikki Wilhelm, Miniature Railroad & Village® manager.

The team added The Polar Express train to track one, a Christmas Trolley in the city, the Christmastown Railroad Car from the original Buhl Planetarium display, and a Santa Caboose on the winter train. Thomas the Train also is adorned with a Santa hat. A camera is set on the back of one of the trains. As it chugs along the tracks, visitors can wave and see themselves on a monitor screen.

The holiday scavenger hunt contains I Spy-style clues. Find ice skaters, Santa and one reindeer, a Kwanzaa celebration, a large Menorah, and a Lunar New Year Festival. Additionally, try to spot all 12 presents hidden around the Miniature Railroad.

Upcoming events in the Miniature Railroad include Locomotion Weekend, Sat., Jan. 14 and Sun., Jan. 15, and the addition of a new model Sat., March 11 following its annual maintenance closure.

For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org.