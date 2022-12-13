Girl shot on Penn Avenue in Mt. Oliver

Police seek information in investigation

The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit is assisting Mt. Oliver Police in investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old girl on Saturday night, December 17.

County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 100 block of Penn Avenue at about 11:16 p.m. on December 17. First responders found the 15-year-old girl shot in the stomach. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. County homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.