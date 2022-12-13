South Side Clean Team member needs help

A GoFundMe fundraiser is hoping to raise $3,000 for a man they are calling one of South Side's "silent heroes." A member of the South Side Clean Team, he has been working to make the community a better place by doing the quiet work of cleaning up the streets.

According to the fundraiser, two months ago, the man suffered a medical emergency on the job that is not covered by workers' compensation. Though he's on the mend and should be able to return to work, his doctor hasn't released him yet. Without income or disability insurance he is unable to cover his living expenses.

"We are so grateful, not just for this man's daily devotion to clearing our South Side neighborhood streets of litter and leaves, to pulling weeds, power washing and removing graffiti from miles of E. Carson Street through snow, rain and hot, humid summers, but for always being there with a smile and a hello to South Side residents, businesses, visitors, and customers. He makes our community better in so many ways that we want him back, and we want to give back," the fundraiser organizer wrote.

The goal is to raise $3,000 very quickly so he can enjoy the holiday without worry, concentrate on healing and be welcomed back to South Side.

In order to protect his privacy his name wasn't used here. The organizers are also asking those that know him, to not tell him so it may be a surprise.

The GoFundMe is: "Pittsburgh Street Cleaning Hero Needs Help" at https://bit.ly/3YrdEyx