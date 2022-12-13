Breakfast with Santa for South Side kids on Dec. 15

Cupka's Cafe 2, 2314 E Carson Street, has donated more than 1,000 meals to children residing or visiting Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood this year.

Teaming up with South Side Kids and the City of Pittsburgh's Department of Parks and Recreation, the local bar and restaurant provided neighborhood children visiting the Ormsby Pool and Recreation Center with well-balanced meals throughout 2022. Finishing off the year with a free Breakfast with Santa for South Side kids and their families on Thursday, Dec. 15.

To celebrate the holiday season and children in the neighborhood, the restaurant has decked the halls and is opening its doors at 8 a.m. on Thursday to serve families a free nutrient-dense breakfast. All kids will receive access to Santa's abundant toy table generously supplied by the Pittsburgh Deaf/Blind Lions Club, Gorman's Pub in Brentwood, and through private donations.

Guests attending will be in awe of the grand balloon Christmas Tree made special for the event by Jessica Garda of The Cheerful Balloon Co., and local photographer Jamie Magill of Modern Mama Photography will be on hand to capture family portraits with South Side's very own Santa and Mrs. Claus situated atop St. Nick's iconic throne on loan from the Mount Oliver Borough. Kids are also invited to decorate cookies and create and design ornaments with the City of Pittsburgh's Department of Parks and Recreation.

Through partnerships and projects with local government and the public and private sector, South Side Kids is able to create spaces and events where underserved children and families in the city can access free, healthy food. South Side Kids' overarching goal is to build a community where children and families flourish, and we believe that starts with sustainable and accessible events featuring food that is locally sourced and made with love.