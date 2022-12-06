SSCC Development Activities Meeting

South Side Community Council will host a Development Activities Meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m. to review one development project.

The project to be reviewed is:

Berger Art Museum. Proposed new construction on the corner of S. Sixth and Bingham streets.

The meeting will be held via Zoom, under the guidance of Pittsburgh City Planning. The Zoom link will be posted on December 13 on the City Planning DAM website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/dev-activities-meeting, under Upcoming Development Activities Meetings

A Development Activities Meeting provides an opportunity for citizens, property owners, business owners and stakeholders to learn about the proposals affecting them and to resolve concerns at an early stage of the application process. Meetings must be held at least 30 days prior to the applicant presenting to the Planning Commission, the Zoning Board of Adjustment, Art Commission or Historic Review Commission.