Rockin' round the South Side Christmas Tree

South Side will be Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree this Sunday, Dec. 11.

South Side Community Council and South Side Kids will celebrate Christmas with a rocking good time at Esser Plaza, 12th and East Carson streets, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and going until 6 p.m.

The evening will feature a holiday performance by local jazz artist Phat Man Dee accompanied by Issy Arlet. Christmas carols with the Noisy Freaques DJs. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there also. Gourmet hot chocolate and cookies will be provided by Le Petit Café and Grille.