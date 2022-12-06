City of Pittsburgh Launches 2022-2023 Snow Angels Program

The City of Pittsburgh has launched the 2022-2023 Snow Angels program. The program pairs community volunteers with seniors and residents with disabilities who need assistance shoveling and salting their sidewalks and walkways throughout the winter.

"I am excited to announce that the City's Snow Angels program is returning for the 2022-2023 winter season," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "This program provides a vital service for our neighbors in need and ensures that our sidewalks stay safe for everyone during and after winter weather events. I am thankful for the youth groups and sports teams that have already answered the call to become snow angels and I encourage everyone who can to join us by going to pittsburghpa.gov/snowangels or calling 311."

Data from past years shows the number of neighbors in need of assistance far surpasses the number of volunteers who sign up in many areas of the city. This year, the city is working to develop new partnerships with community-based organizations, youth sports leagues, faith-based groups, and employers to close this gap in several communities.

Those neighborhoods include:

• Beechview

• Brighton Heights

• Brookline

• Carrick

• East Liberty

• Elliott

• Greenfield

• Hill District

• Homewood

• Manchester

• Marshall-Shadeland

• Mount Washington

• Perry South

• Sheraden

• Stanton Heights

Along with fostering stronger community relationships and relieving some of the stress that comes from winter weather events, Snow Angels makes Pittsburgh's sidewalks safer for those who are regularly outside during inclement weather – like postal carriers, firefighters, and police officers.

The City of Pittsburgh is offering several incentives throughout the winter season for individuals and neighborhood groups who help recruit volunteers.

Volunteers can learn more and sign up online at pittsburghpa.gov/snowangels. Neighbors seeking services and volunteers can also register for the program by calling 311. Residents can contact the Snow Angels Program directly at 412-255-0846 or snowangels@pittsburghpa.gov.