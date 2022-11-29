SVU detectives seek assistance to find missing juvenile

Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit detectives are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. Nakira Taylor-Jones, 13, is described as 5'5", 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and box braids.

She was last seen on December 3 around 5 p.m. wearing a blue coat, ripped blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Nakira is missing from Homewood, but is known to frequent Swissvale, the Hill District, and South Side.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 412-323-7141. or dial 9-1-1.