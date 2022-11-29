St George Christmas cards, 2023 calendars available

St. George Christmas cards and 2023 calendars are now available. The Christmas cards feature a classic winter photo of St. George Church. The 2023 calendars feature a different color photo from St. George Church (St. John Vianney) for each month.

Proceeds benefit the St. George Church Preservation Society. For more information, call 412-502-5062 or visit the on-line St. George Store at: https://www.sgcps.net/st-george-store