South Pittsburgh Reporter

Schenley Park skating rink opens for the season

 
Last updated 11/29/2022 at 11:30am

Lace up your skates and get ready to enjoy a fun-filled season of ice skating at the Schenley Park Skating Rink. The City of Pittsburgh's outdoor rink has opened for the season.

The rink operates seven days a week and offers a variety of public skating sessions and several special skating events.

Admission to the Schenley Park Skating Rink is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $4 for veterans and $3 for children 17 years old or younger. Skate rental is $3 and skate sharpening is $5. Schenley Skating Rink accepts credit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay at the box office. Admission tickets are also available on-line: https://citiparksschenleyrink.fearticket.com/event/orderticket/eventid/1228

Special Skating Events:

SKATE WITH SANTA: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022-1:30 – 3 p.m.

MASCOT SKATE: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023-1:30 – 3 p.m.

DISCO NIGHT: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023-8 – 9:30 p.m.

VALENTINES ON ICE: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2022-7 – 9 p.m.

Outdoor skating is weather dependent, as warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine can deteriorate the ice. Call the rink at 412-422-6523 with questions about hours. CitiParks will also post all rink updates on its social media platforms.

 

