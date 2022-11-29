Carrick Light Up Night celebration Dec. 2

The Carrick Community Council annual Light up Night celebration at the Carrick Community Pavilion, 1529 Brownsville Road (former Dairy District Pavilion), is Friday, Dec. 2 from 7-9 p.m.

Festivities will include Lighting of the community Christmas Tree, choral choir performance from Concord Elementary, group sing along, Santa Claus and his Elf are coming on Engine 23. District Justice Judge Richard King is sponsoring a mobile hot cocoa and coffee truck for the public.

Presented by Pittsburgh Regional Transit in partnership with: Carrick Community Council; 25 Carrick Ave Project; Carrick Community Pavilion; Bhutanese Community Association; Rep Jessica Benham; City Council office of Anthony Coghill; Vocellis Pizza; Northwest Bank;

Denillo Heating and Cooling; and more.