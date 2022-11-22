Gingerbread display official competition winners
Opens People's Choice Award voting
The City of Pittsburgh's 20th Annual Gingerbread Display and Competition, now officially opened for the holiday season, has announced this year's winners.
After nearly 300 entries from schools, families, and neighbors were received for this year's competition, a panel of judges has selected their top choices. Unique creations were plentiful, while Pittsburgh landmarks and icons were once again captured in the contest's entries, including Horne's holiday tree and Andy Warhol, while the new City Neighborhoods category highlighted neighbors in Spring Hill, Stanton Heights, and South Side.
The 2022 winners, by category, are:
Adult 18+
First: Elf A O Schwarz - Therese Olesky, Corri Hileman, Jessi Yates
Second: Christmas in the Woods - L. Joseph
Third: A Snowy Night in Rothenberg - Jessica Klimkowicz & Nathaniel Anoline
T-HM: Pittsburgh Candy Crane - Dara DeChellis & Betsa Ocando
T-HM: Woodland Fairy Candy Shop - Brie Losego
Children 14-17
First: Santa's Sewing Machine - Sidney Rice
Second: December 26th - MAJK
Third: Winter Wonderland - Marina Chiosea & Anushka Prabhu
T-HM: Santa House - Maeve Mannion
T-HM: Snoopy's Christmas - Madeleine Stone
Children 10-13
First: A Dahntahn Christmas - Jack Gallacher
Second: Gingerbread Gem - Roxie Fink
Third: Holiday at the Firehouse - Payton Rae Mitchell
HM: Encantos Casa Madrigal - Alivia & Myka Reeder
Children 6-9
First: Darth Vader's Christmas - Finn Gallacher
Second: Some Christmas Town Hall - Arwin
Third: Santa's Place - Siobhan Nicklow
HM: A Winters Tale - Maille Mannion
Children 5 & Under
First: Bunny's Lake House - Rina Shoemaker
Second: Snowman House - Hunter Coogan
Third: Bear Party Tree House - Sonya & Thomas
HM: Grinchy - Nina & Phoebe Chismar
Non-Profit 18+
First: Andy Warhol's Time Capsule - Andy Warhol Museum
Second: Santa's Got a New House - Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
Third: Gingerbread House ft. Accessory Dwelling Unit - AARP Pittsburgh
HM: Pittsburgh Pride Made Platinum Perfection - Norbert Personal Care Home
Non-Profit 14-17
First: The Emerald Point - Girl Scout Troop 52184, Castle Shannon
Second: Fun House - Girl Scout Troop 57016, Upper St. Clair
Third: The Pagoda of Pittsburgh - PCA Youth Center
HM: Cold Case: A Winter Mystery - C.C. Mellor Memorial Library Teen Group
Non-Profit 10-13
First: RXA All the Way! - Racer X Aquatics
Second: Ancient Chinese Palace - PCA Youth Center
Family
First: O Christmas Tree - The Brady-Gallacher Family
Second: Snow Birds - The Joyce Family
Third: Ries House - The Ries Family
HM: Home Sweet Home - The Maletic Family
City Neighborhoods
First: Spring Hill Boxing Club - Andrea Johnson
Second: Emerald City (Stanton Heights) - Anna Voelker, Emily Voelker , & Andrew Wong
Third: Christmas Dahn Sah Side - South Side Kids
City Departments & Authorities
First: Department of Pastries, Licorice, and Icing - Pittsburgh Dept. of Permits, Licenses, & Inspections
High School
First: UP on the Housetop - Blackhawk High School
Second: Reindeer vs Elves - Mercer High School
Third: Noel at the Jeu de Paume, Paris - Bentworth High School French IV Group 1
HM: Christmas at the Chateau of Ainay-le-Vieil - Bentworth High School French IV Group 2
Middle School
First: Mickey's Toy Shop - Yough Intermediate Middle School
Second: Merry Minion Christmas - The Pathfinder School
Third: Christmas Grove Skating - Yough Intermediate Middle School
HM: Winter Tower - Oliver Citywide
Elementary School
First: Jingle Shells - Pittsburgh Manchester K-8
Second: Christmas on Carson - Ormsby Recreation Center After School Program
Third: Santa's Diner - South Fayette 5th Grade
HM: God's Promise Rainbow - Jubilee Christian School 3rd Grade
Preschool & Kindergarten
First: Your Place for Space - PPS Early Childhood & Carnegie Science Center
Second: Bronco Buddies - Red Balloon ELC
Third: Christmas Wonderland - Allie Alligator Learning Center
HM: Snowflakes Falling - Sacred Heart Kindergarten
Professional
First: The Emerald Chalet - Patti Hunt - Pop's & Son Pizzeria
Second: Neighborhood Trolley - Just Desserts by Joyce Giesler
Culinary
First: Berries & Pines Boutique on the Boulevard - Karen Marie Lindow
This year's entries, including special 20th Anniversary feature pieces by local culinary artists, will remain on display through January 6, 2023 in the grand lobby of the City-County Building. Visitors are able to view the display weekdays from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., and on weekends from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 pm.
Those unable to attend in person can visit http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/gingerbread to view the online gallery, where voting is currently taking place for the 2022 People's Choice Award, a chance for any viewer to vote for their favorite entry of the year. People's Choice voting will conclude on December 31, with a winner to be announced shortly after the new year.
The Gingerbread House Display and Competition began in 2002 when Downtown Pittsburgh hotels hosted the event to benefit the Children's Hospital Free Care Fund, and since has attracted thousands of entries and visitors to PPG Place before moving to the City-County Building in 2019. Following virtual and hybrid competitions in 2020 and 2021, The Office of Special Events is pleased to return to a full in-person display for all of Pittsburgh and the surrounding area to enjoy through the holiday season.
The 2022 Gingerbread House Display and Competition is presented by the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events in media partnership with KDKA Radio, 100.7 Star, Y108, WAMO 107.3, and 93.7 The Fan.
For more information on this event, email gingerbread@pittsburghpa.gov or by calling 412-255-2493.
