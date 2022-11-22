Gingerbread display official competition winners

Opens People's Choice Award voting

The City of Pittsburgh's 20th Annual Gingerbread Display and Competition, now officially opened for the holiday season, has announced this year's winners.

After nearly 300 entries from schools, families, and neighbors were received for this year's competition, a panel of judges has selected their top choices. Unique creations were plentiful, while Pittsburgh landmarks and icons were once again captured in the contest's entries, including Horne's holiday tree and Andy Warhol, while the new City Neighborhoods category highlighted neighbors in Spring Hill, Stanton Heights, and South Side.

The 2022 winners, by category, are:

Adult 18+

First: Elf A O Schwarz - Therese Olesky, Corri Hileman, Jessi Yates

Second: Christmas in the Woods - L. Joseph

Third: A Snowy Night in Rothenberg - Jessica Klimkowicz & Nathaniel Anoline

T-HM: Pittsburgh Candy Crane - Dara DeChellis & Betsa Ocando

T-HM: Woodland Fairy Candy Shop - Brie Losego

Children 14-17

First: Santa's Sewing Machine - Sidney Rice

Second: December 26th - MAJK

Third: Winter Wonderland - Marina Chiosea & Anushka Prabhu

T-HM: Santa House - Maeve Mannion

T-HM: Snoopy's Christmas - Madeleine Stone

Children 10-13

First: A Dahntahn Christmas - Jack Gallacher

Second: Gingerbread Gem - Roxie Fink

Third: Holiday at the Firehouse - Payton Rae Mitchell

HM: Encantos Casa Madrigal - Alivia & Myka Reeder

Children 6-9

First: Darth Vader's Christmas - Finn Gallacher

Second: Some Christmas Town Hall - Arwin

Third: Santa's Place - Siobhan Nicklow

HM: A Winters Tale - Maille Mannion

Children 5 & Under

First: Bunny's Lake House - Rina Shoemaker

Second: Snowman House - Hunter Coogan

Third: Bear Party Tree House - Sonya & Thomas

HM: Grinchy - Nina & Phoebe Chismar

Non-Profit 18+

First: Andy Warhol's Time Capsule - Andy Warhol Museum

Second: Santa's Got a New House - Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership

Third: Gingerbread House ft. Accessory Dwelling Unit - AARP Pittsburgh

HM: Pittsburgh Pride Made Platinum Perfection - Norbert Personal Care Home

Non-Profit 14-17

First: The Emerald Point - Girl Scout Troop 52184, Castle Shannon

Second: Fun House - Girl Scout Troop 57016, Upper St. Clair

Third: The Pagoda of Pittsburgh - PCA Youth Center

HM: Cold Case: A Winter Mystery - C.C. Mellor Memorial Library Teen Group

Non-Profit 10-13

First: RXA All the Way! - Racer X Aquatics

Second: Ancient Chinese Palace - PCA Youth Center

Family

First: O Christmas Tree - The Brady-Gallacher Family

Second: Snow Birds - The Joyce Family

Third: Ries House - The Ries Family

HM: Home Sweet Home - The Maletic Family

City Neighborhoods

First: Spring Hill Boxing Club - Andrea Johnson

Second: Emerald City (Stanton Heights) - Anna Voelker, Emily Voelker , & Andrew Wong

Third: Christmas Dahn Sah Side - South Side Kids

City Departments & Authorities

First: Department of Pastries, Licorice, and Icing - Pittsburgh Dept. of Permits, Licenses, & Inspections

High School

First: UP on the Housetop - Blackhawk High School

Second: Reindeer vs Elves - Mercer High School

Third: Noel at the Jeu de Paume, Paris - Bentworth High School French IV Group 1

HM: Christmas at the Chateau of Ainay-le-Vieil - Bentworth High School French IV Group 2

Middle School

First: Mickey's Toy Shop - Yough Intermediate Middle School

Second: Merry Minion Christmas - The Pathfinder School

Third: Christmas Grove Skating - Yough Intermediate Middle School

HM: Winter Tower - Oliver Citywide

Elementary School

First: Jingle Shells - Pittsburgh Manchester K-8

Second: Christmas on Carson - Ormsby Recreation Center After School Program

Third: Santa's Diner - South Fayette 5th Grade

HM: God's Promise Rainbow - Jubilee Christian School 3rd Grade

Preschool & Kindergarten

First: Your Place for Space - PPS Early Childhood & Carnegie Science Center

Second: Bronco Buddies - Red Balloon ELC

Third: Christmas Wonderland - Allie Alligator Learning Center

HM: Snowflakes Falling - Sacred Heart Kindergarten

Professional

First: The Emerald Chalet - Patti Hunt - Pop's & Son Pizzeria

Second: Neighborhood Trolley - Just Desserts by Joyce Giesler

Culinary

First: Berries & Pines Boutique on the Boulevard - Karen Marie Lindow

This year's entries, including special 20th Anniversary feature pieces by local culinary artists, will remain on display through January 6, 2023 in the grand lobby of the City-County Building. Visitors are able to view the display weekdays from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., and on weekends from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 pm.

Those unable to attend in person can visit http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/gingerbread to view the online gallery, where voting is currently taking place for the 2022 People's Choice Award, a chance for any viewer to vote for their favorite entry of the year. People's Choice voting will conclude on December 31, with a winner to be announced shortly after the new year.

The Gingerbread House Display and Competition began in 2002 when Downtown Pittsburgh hotels hosted the event to benefit the Children's Hospital Free Care Fund, and since has attracted thousands of entries and visitors to PPG Place before moving to the City-County Building in 2019. Following virtual and hybrid competitions in 2020 and 2021, The Office of Special Events is pleased to return to a full in-person display for all of Pittsburgh and the surrounding area to enjoy through the holiday season.

The 2022 Gingerbread House Display and Competition is presented by the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events in media partnership with KDKA Radio, 100.7 Star, Y108, WAMO 107.3, and 93.7 The Fan.

For more information on this event, email gingerbread@pittsburghpa.gov or by calling 412-255-2493.