Discounted Fares Pilot Program seeking participants

A new discounted fares pilot program announced by County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in late September is seeking participants. Managed by the Department of Human Services (DHS), the 12-month program is limited to participants who are between the ages of 18 and 64, reside in Allegheny County and receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as of September 30, 2022.

The online application is available at https://discountedfares.alleghenycounty.us/.

“We are excited that this pilot program was able to be set up so quickly and I thank DHS staff for all of their work to make that happen,” said Mr. Fitzgerald. “We know that transportation is one of the biggest needs for those in our community seeking to take advantage of employment opportunities or accessing services. I look forward to seeing what this pilot program tells us about the effects of discounted public transportation fares for resident needs.”

The pilot program will measure the effects of discounted public transportation fares in connecting residents to the holistic services available through DHS and to opportunities in our community. Eligible participants will be randomly assigned to receive a variety of standard transit passes which they can use for any trip. Participation is voluntary. Individuals who are eligible for fare discounts through an employer, university or other program are not eligible to participate, but will be encouraged to access those programs instead.

The application is simple and designed to be filled out quickly. For those who have limited digital access and/or digital literacy, there are many community-based organizations that are available to assist individuals with their pilot applications over the phone or in person. To view a map of locations and a printable list of locations, visit https://discountedfares.alleghenycounty.us/support/.

“We have always focused on making human services more accessible,” said DHS Director Erin Dalton. “We expect that this program will go a long way in helping people get to services, medical appointments, jobs or healthy food, while allowing them to spend their money on other necessities and look forward to seeing the results of this pilot.”

Additional information about the pilot can be found at https://discountedfares.alleghenycounty.us/. Applicants may also find this instructional video helpful. In its effort to get the get the word out to eligible participants, DHS will be texting SNAP recipients from the number 987-987. The department is also soliciting feedback about the program on its engagement site, https://engage.alleghenycounty.us.