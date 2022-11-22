County to host Dec. 6 virtual career fair

Allegheny County will be hosting a virtual career fair on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Job seekers can register through the day of the event at https://alleghenycounty.vfairs.com. The online platform is mobile friendly and will allow participants to join from a computer, tablet or mobile device. No software is needed – only internet access.

“Our employees are our greatest assets and are absolutely imperative to providing the services that our residents rely on and need. This virtual job fair allows job seekers to learn more about careers in the county and the opportunities that exist for them,” said Allegheny County Manager William McKain. “We continue to be in a highly competitive job market and are working hard to reach prospective employees. Register today and join us on December 6 to learn more about positions within the county.”

Job seekers can explore a range of jobs and will be able to virtually visit booths and learn about open opportunities. They will also have the opportunity to chat with county representatives and participate in one-on-one video interviews.

A total of 26 virtual booths, featuring information on more than 230 positions will be available,

Also joining in the virtual event will be the Courts and the offices of Controller, District Attorney and Sheriff.

The event will remain open 24/7 for 30 days after the fair; however, no live staff will be in attendance. Job seekers can revisit the fair for access to information, including benefit details and open opportunities.

To register, visit http://alleghenycounty.us/careerfair Additional information including an agenda, a listing of available positions, frequently asked questions and more are available on the site.