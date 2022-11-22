City closures for Thanksgiving

City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed on Thanksgiving Day as well as Friday, Nov. 25.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, there will be no refuse, bulk waste or recycling collection (if this is your scheduled recycling week). Collection will resume on Friday, Nov. 25. The schedule will be as follows:

• If your scheduled day of collection is Thursday, Nov. 24, you will be serviced Friday, Nov. 25.

• If your scheduled day of collection is Friday, Nov. 25, you will be serviced on Saturday, Nov. 26.

In addition to City of Pittsburgh offices, the following CitiParks facilities will also have closures:

Healthy Active Living Centers (senior centers) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

Recreation centers will be closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 24-26.

Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.