Second Avenue Commons opens for overnight shelter, day programming

Second Avenue Commons, the new, year-round low-barrier shelter at 700 Second Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh, opened on November 22 at 2 p.m. and will be available for overnight shelter up to capacity. If the shelter reaches capacity, individuals will be referred to other shelters in the community. The day program known as the Engagement Center will be open for walk-in support beginning, Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 9 a.m.

Second Avenue Commons has 95-beds, with capacity for 30 additional overflow beds. The Commons will also offer a daytime engagement center, and primary care clinic. Pittsburgh Mercy and Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net will operate the shelter and the engagement center. UPMC will operate the primary care clinic, called the UPMC Second Avenue Commons Health Center, https://www.upmc.com/services/internal-medicine/second-avenue-commons, which will open November 23 at 9 a.m.

The Commons also has 43 single-room occupancy (SRO) units. These units currently require assessment and prioritization and are not available as a walk-in service. Assessments have been ongoing for several months as outreach workers have interacted directly with individuals experiencing homelessness. People exiting homelessness began moving into these units late last week.

The low-barrier winter shelter that has been operating at the Smithfield United Church of Christ at 620 Smithfield Street will continue to operate to support men, women and non-binary guests in need of shelter. The hours of operation are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Services are provided by Team PSBG and Community Human Services Corporation through a contract with DHS

People experiencing homelessness, or those seeking to refer someone experiencing homelessness, should connect with Allegheny Link at 1-866-730-2368 for support and resource coordination. Link staff are available by phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in-person at One Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will assist with options from emergency shelter to more permanent housing within the homeless system as well as guidance on affordable housing within the larger community.

The preceding statement was issued on behalf of all Second Avenue Commons project partners, a coalition of corporate, civic and community leaders.