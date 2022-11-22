Passport Program, Cookie Tour, Light Up Night Festivities begin on Nov. 26

This holiday season, the Mt. Oliver and Allentown neighborhood business districts are partnering to showcase their growing small business community with a joint winter shopping Passport Program, launching on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, along with a Cookie Tour and Mt. Oliver Borough's Light Up Night.

Welcome tables will be at both business districts from 12 - 4 p.m., handing out Business District Passports, Cookie Tour maps and free Small Business Saturday swag to promote shopping small and local for the holidays.

Mt. Oliver Borough will kick off their Light Up Night starting with a holiday craft vendor market from 2 - 6 p.m. in the 100-200 blocks of Brownsville Road. The event will include a special visit from Santa Claus at 4 p.m. followed by a tree lighting at 6 p.m. and live music by Caleb Smith.

"We're really excited for this year's event. It's always a fun-filled evening for the community," said Rick Hopkinson, Mt. Oliver borough manager. "I think pairing the traditional Light Up Night festivities with Small Business Saturday's #shoplocal movement as one big kick-off to the holiday season is something unique, especially since we're able to coordinate across neighborhood and municipal boundaries."

This year, there are 50 participating small businesses in the Passport Program, where shoppers can win prizes and gift cards by supporting local businesses. The Passport Program launches on Small Business Saturday and runs through February 28, 2023. The full list of participating businesses can be found at http://bit.ly/3EqTmfA

"This year's Passport Program is all about connectivity between small businesses in Allentown and Mount Oliver," said Meg O'Brien, director of economic development at the Hilltop Alliance. "With the two business districts located only six blocks from each other, we encourage shoppers to visit both and explore the unique stores across these two neighborhoods".

Participants will receive a stamp on their Passport any time they spend $10 or more at any of the participating businesses and restaurants. A Passport with 10 stamps from 10 different businesses can be turned in for a $25 gift certificate to be redeemed at one of the local businesses. Shoppers that collect 25 stamps will be entered to win a grand prize of a $500 gift card. Completed passports can be dropped off at either the Mt. Oliver Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, or in Allentown at the Dollar Bank at 820 E Warrington Ave.