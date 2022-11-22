Don't call us, email only now

Free classified ads on sopghreporter.com

Effective immediately, The South Pittsburgh Reporter may only be contacted through its email accounts.

Since the middle of July, The South Pittsburgh Reporter has only been available online at http://www.sopghreporter.com and not in a print version. Over a number of years, the number of telephone calls has decreased each month while the number of emails has increased.

With all readers now online and the majority of inquiries, ad placements and news releases now coming in through email, it seemed a good time to go all digital and cut the telephone cord.

Contact us through our email accounts: news@sopghreporter.com or tsmith@sopghreporter.com

Without the print edition, The South Pittsburgh Reporter had also stopped taking classified ads. Beginning this week and for a limited time, we are accepting classified advertising on our website at no charge. To place a free classified ad, go to http://www.sopghreporter.com/classifieds and click on “Place An Ad”. The online Classified Ads may include up to four pictures, also at no charge.