North, South Park ice rinks open

North Park and South Park ice rinks have opened for the 2022-23 season on Sunday, Nov. 20. The season will kick off with two public skate session times – 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. The season will run through mid-March, weather and conditions permitting.

Throughout the season, public skate times are available on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with specific session times and holiday session times listed on the website at https://www.alleghenycounty.us/skating.

Admission rates are $5 for residents and $6 for non-residents. Skate rental is available for $2 for residents and $3 for non-residents with the fee for skate sharpening at $4.50 for residents and $6 for non-residents. The cost for a coin locker is $0.25, regardless of residency status.

Tickets are available for purchase in advance online up to one hour before each session; sessions do sell out as 250 maximum skaters may participate in a session. The website allows for the purchase of multiple tickets for a session. Season passes for ice skating went on sale on October 24 and are still available for purchase at https://apm.activecommunities.com/alleghenyparks/Membership. Walk-ins are also welcome with both cash and credit accepted at the ticket window.

Concessions are open each day. During the week (Monday-Thursday), refreshments will be available with a more varied offering, including hot food, available on Saturday and Sunday. As has been the case in the past, no outside food or drinks will be permitted.

Additional rink time has been set aside for ice skating and hockey programming for ages 3 and older. For more information on those programs and the full schedule, please visit the Parks Online website, http://bit.ly/3ACwQPy . Pre-registration is required online for all programs, including free ones. Programs fill quickly so interested individuals are encouraged to register soon.

More information on the rinks is available online at https://alleghenycounty.us/skating, or by phone at 724-935-1280 (North Park) or 412-833-1499 (South Park).