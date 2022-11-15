Winter Shelter opens for persons experiencing homelessness

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) has opened the winter shelter for persons experiencing homelessness.

The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits. Located at Smithfield United Church of Christ, 620 Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh, the winter shelter will serve both men and women from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.

As has been the practice in the past, only persons served, shelter staff, and clinical volunteers are permitted inside the shelter which can accommodate 20 women and 50 men each night. Housing staff will continue to work with persons being served for housing and behavioral health referrals and will also begin the intake process for Second Avenue Commons so that individuals may be relocated once the occupancy permit is in place. Meal service will be provided, along with access to showers and laundry.

Services are being provided by Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net and Community Human Services Corporation through a contract with DHS

To refer an individual for services, please send them directly to the Winter Shelter during operating hours, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.