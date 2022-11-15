Pittsburgh Tree Lighting celebration Nov. 19

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the celebration of Pittsburgh's holiday season will launch with the lighting of the City of Pittsburgh's Christmas tree on the Portico of the City-County Building, four hours of musical entertainment on Grant Street and the unveiling of the 20th annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition in the building's grand lobby.

The 2022 festivities are presented by the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events in partnership with Audacy Pittsburgh stations KDKA Radio, 100.7 Star, Y108, WAMO 107.3 and 93.7 The Fan. Visit http://www.pittsburghps.gov/events for details.

The City of Pittsburgh's celebration of the 2022 holiday season kicks off with the lighting of a magnificent decorated 40-foot evergreen on the Portico of the City-County Building on Saturday, Nov. 19, as part of Highmark Light Up Night festivities. The four-hour celebration on the Portico and along Grant Street will include musical entertainment, fireworks, a light show, food trucks and the lighting of the City's official Christmas tree, the only live holiday tree in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The tree lighting carries on a treasured tradition for the 107th year. Pittsburgh's official Christmas Tree was first erected at the construction site of the City-County Building in 1915. For more than a century, a beautiful live evergreen (the only live holiday tree Downtown) has graced the front steps of our seat of government. The 40-foot Blue Spruce will be decorated with hundreds of larger-than-life ornaments, including Pittsburgh's Coat of Arms designed by Wendell August Forge and 90 distinct ornaments, each bearing the name of Pittsburgh's beloved neighborhoods.

For tree lighting details, visit http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/events/tree

Nov. 19 Portico and Grant Street Stage Schedule:

4 - 4:45 p.m. Ben & Friends

5 - 5:20 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony, Fireworks & Light

5:20 p.m. Santa Arrives

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. River City Brass

6:30 - 7 p.m. Salvation Army Band

7 - 7:45 p.m. CAPA Jazz Band Quartet

7:45 - 8 p.m. Salvation Army Band

8 p.m. City-County Building Light Show

In conjunction with the Nov. 19 tree lighting festivities and musical entertainment on Grant Street, the 20th annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition -- which returns in 2022 to an in-person format in the City-County Building grand lobby -- will be unveiled at 4 p.m.

"The annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition is an iconic Pittsburgh tradition and I am thankful that it is returning to the City-County Building this year," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "Community celebrations like this showcase the vibrancy of our city and create a safe and welcoming space for Pittsburghers to celebrate the holiday season."

Hundreds of gingerbread masterpieces created by individuals, families and group will remain on display through Jan. 6.

Beginning on Light Up Night and continuing through Dec. 31, individuals can visit http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/gingerbread to view a photo gallery of all entries and cast their votes for the People's Choice Award.