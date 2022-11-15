PA Senate Democratic Caucus elects leadership team

The Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus has elected its leadership team for the 2023-24 legislative session.

The Senate Democratic Caucus welcomes a new member, Senator Nick Miller of Allentown.

The new and returning members elected the following Caucus Leadership Team:

• Leader – Jay Costa, Jr.

• Caucus Whip – Tina Tartaglione

• Appropriations Committee Chair – Vincent Hughes

• Appropriations Vice Chair – Tim Kearney

• Caucus Chair – Wayne D. Fontana

• Caucus Secretary – Maria Collett

• Administrator – Judy Schwank

"I am honored and humbled to announce that I will be serving as the Leader of the PA Senate Democratic Caucus for the next two years. I'd like to thank my fellow Democratic senators for entrusting me with this responsibility, and I hope to do our caucus proud," said Senator Jay Costa. "I am excited about the work before us, and I am honored to be leading the Democratic caucus as we continue to deliver for PA's families.