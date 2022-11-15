ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Free Love Carrick Thanksgiving Luncheon

 
Last updated 11/15/2022

Love Carrick will hold a free Thanksgiving luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road. At the intersection of Brownsville and Copperfield.

The Luncheon will include: Turkey breast, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin Pie.

RSVPs are required at: andy.from.carrick@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/LoveCarrick15210 or by calling 412-571-1433.

 

