Cucina Vitale gofundme for Thanksgiving dinners

This year Cucina Vitale in South Side, in conjunction with the Brashear Association, is hoping to provide Thanksgiving Dinner to 40 local families in the South Side community. Any remaining donations from funds raised will be used to provide gift cards to teenagers in the community this upcoming holiday season.

The 2022 goal is to raise $15,000 to provide meals to 40 families and gift cards to 250 local teens. Meals are estimated to cost $25 per person or $200 per family of eight.

Donations are being accepted through a GoFundMe campaign: https://gofund.me/2e5cd0d8

In 2021, through those who donated their time, money and goods Cucina Vitale was able to provide Thanksgiving Dinner to 40 families and had enough leftover funds to donate $100 gift cards to 200 local teens for Christmas.