South Side Development Activities Meeting

South Side Community Council will host a Development Activities Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. to review two development projects.

The projects to be reviewed are:

UPMC Bingham Street Signage. A proposed monument and building signage for UPMC Western Behavioral Health, 1011 Bingham Street. Signage is within the East Carson Street Historic Corridor and will go before the Historic Review Commission.

Wharton Street Development. Proposed 375-unit apartment complex on Wharton Street between 23rd and 24th streets. Developer is requesting a variance from the Zoning Board of Adjustment for the overall length of the building. Zoning: RIV-IMU allowed length is 500', proposed is 559'.

The meeting will be held via Zoom, under the guidance of Pittsburgh City Planning. The Zoom link will be posted on November 15 on the City Planning DAM website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/dev-activities-meeting, under Upcoming Development Activities Meetings

A Development Activities Meeting provides an opportunity for citizens, property owners, business owners and stakeholders to learn about the proposals affecting them and to resolve concerns at an early stage of the application process. Meetings must be held at least 30 days prior to the applicant presenting to the Planning Commission, the Zoning Board of Adjustment, Art Commission or Historic Review Commission.