South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Mt. Washington Strategic Planning Community Forum Nov. 17

 
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Mount Washington Community Development Corporation will hold a Strategic Planning Community Forum 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

This is the last opportunity to provide input regarding the 2023-2027 Strategic Plan that is being developed. The presentation of the draft Plan will be on December 15.

If time permits, there will be a "current projects" presentation and an Open Session.

The forum will take place at the Mount Washington Healthy Active Living Center, 122 Virginia Ave. Those who would like to review a list of proposed goals and ongoing activities, should go to http://bit.ly/3X3R8uS

Comments, suggestions or observations sent to info@mwcdc.org are welcome.

 

