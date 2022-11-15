Harmony Singers present holiday concert

The Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh will present a holiday concert, "Sing of a Merry Christmas," under the direction of Cynthia G. Pratt on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Brightwood Christian Church, 5044 West Library Avenue, Bethel Park, 15102.

Selections from the concert include "Christmas Is Coming", "Sing This Night with Joy" and "What will Santa Claus Say?"

The concert will include favorite carols and holiday music. A basket raffle will be included.

The concert is free and open to the public. A free-will offering to benefit the charitable and entertainment efforts of the Harmony Singers will be accepted.

The Harmony Singers are available to perform for civic, social, church, or business organizations. For more information about the group or to reserve them for an event, visit http://www.harmonysingers.org. and follow them on Facebook