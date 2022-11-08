Gainey, elections at Carrick Council meeting

Mayor Ed Gainey will be the speaker at Carrick Community Council's (CCC) quarterly public membership meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. at 25 Carrick Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The organization will also hold elections for new and renewing members of the Board of Directors. Candidates for Board seats are: Lucy Catlin, David Conrad, Laura Doyle, Alina Fernandez, Lisa Gonzalez, Donna McManus, Andrew Tomaskovic, Gordon Sullivan and Carol Williams.

All CCC members in good standing are eligible to vote. Membership is $5 and people may join and become a member at the meeting.