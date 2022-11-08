Concord Christmas Pancake Breakfast and vendor fair
Last updated 11/8/2022 at 12:55pm
A Christmas Pancake Breakfast and Vendor Fair will take place at the Concord Presbyterian Church on December 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost for the Pancake Breakfast is $10, children 6 and under are $5. Unvaccinated must wear masks, unless eating.
Vendor tables are available for $10. Call 412-882-1141 by Nov. 16 to reserve a vendor table.
Proceeds benefit the church's holiday food baskets for those in need. Concord Presbyterian Church is at 1907 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.
Reader Comments(0)