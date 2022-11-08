Youth suicide assessment and intervention workshop offered

A Youth Suicide Assessment and Intervention Workshop will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Center for Victims, 3433 E. Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

The in-person workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A continental breakfast will be provided. Register via email to: srandolph@spcoalitionforpeace.org by Wednesday, Nov. 16. Seating is limited.

The workshop's objective is to increase awareness and treat suicidal individuals' progression from suicidal ideation through postvention.

Presenter is Dr. Sam Lonich, psychologist, a nationally accredited school suicide prevention specialist and professor emeritus in psychology at California University of Pennsylvania and staff psychologist at Monongahela Valley Hospital.

The workshop is recommended for counselors, social workers, psychologists, school psychologists, case managers, therapists, school administrators, school nurses, clergy, suicide loss survivors, mental health professionals and healthcare professionals.

The workshop is sponsored by the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace.