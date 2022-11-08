Hilltop organizations receive state funding

Three Hilltop non-profit organizations have been awarded Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) funding for community projects and initiatives through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“This funding goes directly to the community to help with economic recovery, blight, community services, and programs that provide more opportunities for marginalized individuals,” said State Senator Wayne Fontana.

“I’m thrilled to see so many projects receive support from businesses that operate in Allegheny County, because we all need each other. Businesses need people to run and support their endeavors and community members need businesses to support growth and a strong economy. The partnerships forged with the NAP program illustrate what can be achieved when we work together.”

NAP encourages private sector investment into projects that helps improve distressed communities by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects. The funding can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, food access, blight, special population issues, veteran’s initiatives, and long-term community revitalization. This year, a special emphasis was put on projects that addressed pandemic recovery, social justice, and improved opportunities for underrepresented communities.

Hilltop organizations receiving the funding are:

• Hilltop Alliance

$200,000 from Dollar Bank, PNC Bank, and UPMC Diversified Services

Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood suffers from vacant properties, deteriorating structures, a lack of foot traffic in the business district, food insecurity, and poverty. The Hilltop Alliance addresses each of these issues through their Vacant Property Redevelopment Program, Property Stabilization Program, Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, and in partnership with The Brashear Association’s Neighborhood Employment Center.

• Hilltop Economic Development Corporation

$320,000 from Fragasso Financial Advisors, Giant Eagle, Northwest Bank, and United Concordia Insurance Company

The Hilltop Economic Development Corporation (HEDC) through collaboration with the Hilltop Alliance and The Brashear Association has developed a plan to address the economic and social challenges of the Borough of Mt. Oliver and the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Knoxville. Year two of the six-year plan continues to address the need to stimulate the economic market and create an atmosphere that attracts business and investment, improve the quality of the housing stock, and build wealth within the community through a combination of supportive services leading to self-sufficiency and youth development. Funds will be used for operating and programmatic costs.

"We're seeing real results from this triaged approach to community development after only a year - and it would not be possible without strong partners. We're thrilled to continue this work with the same all-star team and can't wait to see what the next year brings," said Rick Hopkinson, Mt. Oliver Borough Manager / HEDC board member.

• Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation

$80,000 from UPMC Health Plan

MWCDC will address several needs in the Mount Washington and Duquesne Heights neighborhoods including the lack of sustainable affordable housing, pervasive blight, higher than average crime rates, inadequate linkage between the business community and employment of low-income and at-risk individuals and supporting community economic development and quality of life through strategic park investments and programs. Funds will be used for salary/benefits for key staff, accounting services, consumable office supplies, property improvements and management, and operating expenses.