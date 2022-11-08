ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Harmony Singers present holiday concert

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/8/2022 at 12:53pm

The Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh will present a holiday concert, "Sing of a Merry Christmas," under the direction of Cynthia G. Pratt on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Brightwood Christian Church, 5044 West Library Avenue, Bethel Park, 15102.

Selections from the concert include "Christmas Is Coming", "Sing This Night with Joy" and "What will Santa Claus Say?"

The concert will include favorite carols and holiday music. A basket raffle will be included.

The concert is free and open to the public. A free-will offering to benefit the charitable and entertainment efforts of the Harmony Singers will be accepted.

The Harmony Singers are available to perform for civic, social, church, or business organizations. For more information about the group or to reserve them for an event, visit http://www.harmonysingers.org. and follow them on Facebook

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/09/2022 18:55