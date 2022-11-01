Arrest made in Mt. Oliver stabbing

On October 28, at 4:08 a.m. Mount Oliver Police and paramedics responded to the 100 Block of Margaret Street for a male stabbed.

When first responders arrived, they found a 28-year-old male stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The victim was eventually released from the hospital.

Mt. Oliver Police requested investigative assistance from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit. County detectives determined 28-year-old Derrickus Poston was responsible for the stabbing. An arrest warrant was obtained for Poston and on the morning of November 1 he turned himself in to Mount Oliver Police.

Poston is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. He is lodged at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.