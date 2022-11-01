ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Arrest made in Mt. Oliver stabbing

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2022 at 8:07pm



On October 28, at 4:08 a.m. Mount Oliver Police and paramedics responded to the 100 Block of Margaret Street for a male stabbed.

When first responders arrived, they found a 28-year-old male stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The victim was eventually released from the hospital.

Mt. Oliver Police requested investigative assistance from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit. County detectives determined 28-year-old Derrickus Poston was responsible for the stabbing. An arrest warrant was obtained for Poston and on the morning of November 1 he turned himself in to Mount Oliver Police.

Poston is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. He is lodged at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/04/2022 07:45