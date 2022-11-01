South Side Halloween Spooktacular a success

South Side Kids teamed up with The Home Depot West Mifflin for the fifth year in a row to provide local children with free pumpkins to celebrate Halloween.

Pumpkins were distributed to all children during the Halloween Spooktacular at Ormsby Park in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 22. South Side Kids partnered with the City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation and the South Side Community Council for a day-long event celebrating community and fall fun.

The Spooktacular included the Home Depot Pumpkin Patch in the Ormsby Children's Garden, hayrides sponsored by Thick Bikes, a bonfire and s'mores provided by Allegheny Millwork & Lumber, sweets table gifted from Churn, a snack station supplied by Cupka's Cafe 2, beer truck supported by Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale, a puppet show from South Side's resident puppeteer Ms. Renee, a selfie station from Heather at Art Imagined, cornhole, face painting, a bounce house, costume parade and more. Donations of dog food for Animal Lifeline Pittsburgh were generously gifted during the event.

Each year, with the support of the staff at The Home Depot West Mifflin, South Side Kids is able to celebrate the neighborhood children and bring a little bit of fall fun to our urban environment. This year, in addition to the community pumpkins, The Home Depot West Mifflin, PPS Phillips Parent Teacher Organization, and South Side Kids were able to provide all students at South Side's PPS Phillips K-5 with a pumpkin.