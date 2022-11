Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road, is holding a Spaghetti Dinner on November 5.

The dinner, consisting of spaghetti, salad, roll and dessert, is $15 for adults and $5 for children 6 and up. Dinners are available for dine in or to take out. Unvaccinated people are asked to wear masks unless eating.

Proceeds will benefit the church’s holiday food baskets for those in need.